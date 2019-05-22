Moonlight movie magic returns to Jacksonville Beach this summer

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The annual beaches tradition of watching movies under the stars returns this Friday at the Sea Walk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach.

Moonlight Movies will show two films this summer:

Aquaman this Friday, May 24

Bumblebee on June 28

Both movies start at 9 p.m. and will play on a giant screen on the stage of the Sea Walk Pavilion.

Arrive early for the best seats in the house.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic to enjoy before the movie, visit event vendors for a choice of non-alcoholic beverages and food, or dine at one of the many restaurants in the downtown Jacksonville Beach area, then catch the movie.

Restrictions include alcohol, skateboards, bicycles, glass, and animals (except qualified service animals).

