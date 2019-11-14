Newborns dressed as Mr. Rogers in honor of World Kindness Day

It was an adorable day in this neighborhood!

Nurses at West Penn Hospital dressed newborns up like Mr. Rogers for "World Kindness Day."

They wore little, red cardigans, ties, and khaki pants.

The infants each donned hand-knitted sweaters and shoes.

A hospital spokesperson said Fred Rogers was an easy choice to honor since he modeled kindness and compassion throughout his life.

Rogers began his television career in Pittsburgh. He graduated from Rollins College in Winter Park.