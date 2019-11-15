We're already humming along to the 'Frozen 2' soundtrack, and so will you

We now have less than a week until "Frozen 2" hits theaters (cue giggles and happy squealing).

Not only are kids everywhere excited, but so are parents -- at least, this one is.

In an interview with Kristen Bell and Josh Gad, both discussed, and actually apologized to parents everywhere for, the infectious music that's hitting the airwaves with the movie.

If you've seen any of the trailers, you've likely heard snippets of some of these songs, but we wanted to grab them all and listen, because how fun will it be to already be familiar with the music while watching the movie?

Let the singalongs begin.