Wool you help Jacksonville police find this sheep’s family?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sharing a photo in a hilariously pun-filled tweet, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asked for help Saturday tracking down the owner of a sheep.

The tweet reads:

Wool you help us find this sheep’s family? He was a bit ram-bunctious in the area of 8200 Old Port Cir and is now being sheep-ish and will not tell us where he lives. Can you help us find his maaaam and daaaad?

If ewe know who the sheep baaalongs to, go ahead and give the Sheriff’s Office a call at 904-630-0500.

By the way, whoever wrote the tweet gets a gold star for the puns.