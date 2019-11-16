52ºF

Wool you help Jacksonville police find this sheep’s family?

Sheep was found on Old Port Circle on the Southside

Nick Jones, Digital producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sharing a photo in a hilariously pun-filled tweet, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asked for help Saturday tracking down the owner of a sheep.

The tweet reads:

If ewe know who the sheep baaalongs to, go ahead and give the Sheriff’s Office a call at 904-630-0500.

By the way, whoever wrote the tweet gets a gold star for the puns.

