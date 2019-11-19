John Fogerty coming to St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Rock icon John Fogerty is bringing his concert to St. Johns County, The St. Augustine Amphitheatre announced on Tuesday.

The American musician and singer-songwriter is set to perform on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Fogerty last performed to a sold-out crowd at The Amp in June of 2018.

"Fogerty’s prolific songwriting helped pen some of the most memorable songs in rock and roll, including “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising” and “Fortunate Son.” His solo career skyrocketed in the 1980s with his chart-topping single “Centerfield.” This GRAMMY Award winner has written hit songs including, “Change in the Weather” and “Rock and Roll Girls,” among many others.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

TIME: Doors 5:30pm / Show 7:00pm

TICKET PRICES: $134.00 - 154.00 – Reserved Seated Pit and Level 100 Rows A and B

$104.00 – Remainder of Level 100

$74.00 – Level 200 - Level 300

$54.00 – Obstructed View

WEBSITE: www.johnfogerty.com; www.theampsa.com