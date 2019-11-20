Holly Hunter to play liberal councilwoman in new NBC sitcom

LOS ANGELES, CA – Holly Hunter will star opposite Ted Danson in an upcoming NBC comedy set in the world of local politics.

The network said Wednesday that Hunter will play a liberal Los Angeles city councilwoman in the series from writer-producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

Hunter’s character is a veteran politician who’s suspicious of Danson’s newly elected mayor, a wealthy businessman who’s never served in government.

Hunter is an Academy Award winner for the 1993 film “The Piano” and has three other Oscar nominations. She’s also worked extensively in TV, most recently in the HBO series “Succession,” and received six Emmy nods.

Danson stars in NBC’s comedy “The Good Place,” which is in its final season.

An air date for the untitled series wasn’t announced.