Newborn babies dress up as characters from ‘Frozen 2’
So cute!
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Newborns at Saint Luke’s South Hospital in Kansas were dressed up as characters from “Frozen 2.”
The babies dressed up in cute crocheted outfits like Elsa, Anna and Olaf.
“Frozen 2” hits theaters nationwide Friday.
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on News4Jax.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webteam@news4jax.com.