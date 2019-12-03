If you’ve got some time off from work or school over the holidays, a great way to see some entertainment is hitting up the movie theater for some great flicks.

Thanks to streaming services, our own living room is often the movie theater, but there are still some movies that are worth heading to the theater to see. Some of these movies will hit theaters, and some of them are on Netflix or Amazon Prime.

What they do have in common is they are all have award-season buzz, which means they’re going to be good.

‘Bombshell’

You could probably argue that the sexual harassment scandal at Fox News sparked the #MeToo movement, and “Bombshell” is taking us behind the curtain to see what happened at the conservative media empire. There are some fictional characters in this movie, but there are also real life ones, like Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson.

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Is everyone ready for this? After decades of movies getting released, the final “Star Wars” movie in the three-part trilogy finally comes out. “The Rise of Skywalker” is episode IX and it will finish the epic story of the Skywalkers and their battle with evil. We’ve seen some iconic characters, such as Yoda, Darth Vader, Princess Leia and so many more. This is for sure a movie you’ll want to see with the entire family.

‘Cats’

Remember when the trailer for the movie version of the hit musical “Cats” came out over the summer and the internet had a collective freakout? Well, the movie is finally coming out, and we can’t help but wonder if people are actually going to see it. “Cats” is one of the most popular Broadway shows ever, but will it translate to the movie screen? You’ll just have to go and see. You know you want to see Taylor Swift CGI fur.

‘Just Mercy’

This is a story about justice, redemption and just like the title of the movie says, mercy. Michael B. Jordan stars as a lawyer in Alabama who is trying to help a black man on death row who was wrongfully convicted of killing a white woman. It’s based off a true story and we can already tell you’ll want to bring some tissues for this one.

‘Little Women’

This might be the movie we’re most excited to see as the year winds down. Writer and director Greta Gerwig retells this literary classic with a slew of incredible actors, such as Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep. Gerwig’s last film, “Ladybird,” was incredible, and critics are already saying this could be the best version of “Little Women” ever made.

'The Irishman'

Thank goodness this movie is already out on Netflix, because you’re going to need to carve out a solid three hours to watch. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film stars world-class actors Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino as mobsters. There are real-life characters in the film like Jimmy Hoffa, but is the movie based off a true story? It looks like you’ll have to be the one to determine that.

'Marriage Story’

Anyone who has been married knows that marriage is hard, and that’s exactly what is at play in “Marriage Story,” starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. Driver plays a stage director and Johansson is his wife. The couple are going through a ruthless divorce and must cope and deal with the realities of a once love-filled marriage come to an end. The film is getting a ton of Oscar buzz, so it’s a must-see.

'The Report’

In a time when the country is currently going through an impeachment, “The Report” is a pretty timely movie. It doesn’t have to do with impeachment hearings, but “The Report” is a movie about our government seeking out corruption. The movie is about the Senate Intelligence Committee as it tries to find out what the CIA was doing after 9/11. It’s a true story and proves why democracy is so important.