KFC’s fried chicken smelling firelog is back
It’s fireplace season, and what better smell to filter through your house than KFC fried chicken?
The popular fast-food chain announced its 11 herbs and spices firelogs are back this season.
The firelog is available exclusively at Walmart.com for $18.99. Hurry while supplies last, as they sold out last year.
The firelog can burn up to 2 1/2 or three hours and works with fireplaces, fire pits, wood stoves, chimineas and campfires.
The company warns the firelog “may result in a craving for fried chicken.”
And just for safe measure, do not attempt to eat it.
Are you ready for this mouth-watering aroma?
KFC’s 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from @envirologfire is BACK to make your yuletide smell like chicken! These sold out fast last year, so get yours now at https://t.co/2JhDqZI6du.— KFC (@kfc) December 5, 2019
