KFC’s fried chicken smelling firelog is back

It’s fireplace season, and what better smell to filter through your house than KFC fried chicken?

The popular fast-food chain announced its 11 herbs and spices firelogs are back this season.

The firelog is available exclusively at Walmart.com for $18.99. Hurry while supplies last, as they sold out last year.

The firelog can burn up to 2 1/2 or three hours and works with fireplaces, fire pits, wood stoves, chimineas and campfires.

The company warns the firelog “may result in a craving for fried chicken.”

And just for safe measure, do not attempt to eat it.

Are you ready for this mouth-watering aroma?