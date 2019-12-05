69ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

69ºF

Entertainment

KFC’s fried chicken smelling firelog is back

Item sold exclusively at Walmart.com

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Tags: Weird News, Talker, KFC, Holiday
KFC’s fried chicken smelling firelog is back

It’s fireplace season, and what better smell to filter through your house than KFC fried chicken?

The popular fast-food chain announced its 11 herbs and spices firelogs are back this season.

The firelog is available exclusively at Walmart.com for $18.99. Hurry while supplies last, as they sold out last year.

The firelog can burn up to 2 1/2 or three hours and works with fireplaces, fire pits, wood stoves, chimineas and campfires.

The company warns the firelog “may result in a craving for fried chicken.”

And just for safe measure, do not attempt to eat it.

Are you ready for this mouth-watering aroma?

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: