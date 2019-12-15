The coming warming trend ends abruptly in cold whiplash

A coming warming trend that ends with whiplash

As quickly as we warm up into the 80s, we get a possible freeze this week.

Tonight will be slightly milder with 40s over inland SE GA/Suwannee River Valley and 50s elsewhere. Patchy fog is possible inland otherwise mostly clear skies and light winds.

Monday brings warm southerly flow boosting temperatures above normal to 80. Coastal areas top out in the mid to upper 70s. Just a few high cirrus clouds will be overhead.

Breezy SW winds keeps it warm Tuesday as a cold front approaches. Any showers should arrive toward the evening but rain amounts will be much lighter and without any strong storms compared to the last front.

It will cause breezy cold conditions Wednesday in the 50s and a possible inland freeze Thursday morning.

Thursday another nor’easter will be in full swing with onshore flow increasing a few coastal showers by Friday.

The weekend may be wet if a broad low develops offshore Florida as models indicate. Stay tuned.