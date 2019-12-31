American Girl’s 2020 ‘Girl of the Year’ has hearing aid

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Joss Kendrick, a 10-year-old surfer and cheerleader, is the first-ever American Girl doll who has a disability, according to USA Today.

The new doll made its debut Tuesday on “Good Morning America.” She rocks a swimsuit, and she has two older brothers and a pet bulldog.

Arguably most notably, she also has a hearing aid.

“She has congenital hearing loss. She was born deaf in her left ear and can hear a little bit in her right ear,” American Girl president Jamie Cygielman told USA Today.

Consumers have long been able to purchase American Girl dolls with hearing aids or crutches and wheelchairs, but Cygielman told USA Today that Joss is the first doll whose disability it part of her story.

