68ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

68ºF

Entertainment

Donnie Wahlberg tips IHOP server $2,020 on New Year’s Day

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Tags: News
Mark's older brother Donnie Wahlberg is a member of 1980s boy band New Kids on the Block and has also had acting roles in movies such as "The Sixth Sense" and TV shows like "Band of Brothers" and "Blue Bloods."
Mark's older brother Donnie Wahlberg is a member of 1980s boy band New Kids on the Block and has also had acting roles in movies such as "The Sixth Sense" and TV shows like "Band of Brothers" and "Blue Bloods." (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

ST. CHARLES, Illinois – What a way to pay it forward at the start of the new year.

Actor Donnie Wahlberg tipped his IHOP server $2,020 in St. Charles, Illinois.

Wahlberg’s wife, Jenny McCarthy, posted the receipt on Twitter saying, “.@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is. #ihop #2020tipchallenge.”

The CBS “Blue Blood’s” actor is the brother of Mark Wahlberg and is known as an original member of the boy band New Kids on the Block.

The tweet received hundreds of kind responses as fans thanked the star for his kind gesture.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: