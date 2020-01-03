And the 2020 Coachella headliners are...

Indio, Calif – Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean will headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2020.

According to a tweet from the two-week music festival, Rage Against the Machine will perform on the Friday nights, Travis Scott on Saturdays and Frank Ocean on Sundays.

Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

The music venue also tweeted the first weekend for the festival was already sold out. You can register to buy presale tickets for weekend two.

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert.

The festival showcases popular and established musical artists as well as emerging artists and reunited groups. It is one of the largest, most famous, and most profitable music festivals in the United States and the world.