Holy Land Experience to end entertainment, performances this year

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Holy Land Experience in Orlando will undergo some changes this spring ending theatrical productions and entertainment at the Christian-based theme park.

Trinity Broadcasting Networks said in a news release Wednesday that starting on April 19, the theme park with nonprofit status will focus more of its efforts on highlighting the Biblical museum, The Scriptorium, and history-changing religious figures.

A spokesperson at the park told News 6 all theatrical shows will end on April 18.

Management at Holy Land is also re-evaluating “the best and most efficient use of the property, assessing other economic opportunities, including redevelopment," according to Holy Land general manager Mike Everett.

The religious experience at Vineland and Conroy Roads near The Mall at Millenia draws hundreds of people every year for the park’s annual free admission day, allowing the organization to keep its tax-exempt status. This year the free “charity day” will be Jan. 31.

“The change will refocus the park on its original plan and function,” Holy Land Experience general manager Mike Everett said in a statement. "The Scriptorium, which holds rare and unique biblical artifacts and a scale model of ancient Jerusalem and the City of David, will continue to serve as the park’s main educational attractions, and LiVe Church Orlando will maintain use of The Holy Land Experience’s facilities for their church services at The Church of All Nations theater.”