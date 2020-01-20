Don’t let impeachment trial keep you from enjoying Kelly, Wendy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Because coverage of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will preempt afternoon programming on WJXT-TV4 on Tuesday and most afternoons for the next few weeks, we haven’t forgotten about the fans Wendy Williams and Kelly Clarkson. Both shows will air on our sister station, CW17.

The Kelly Clarkson Show -- normally on WJXT at 3 p.m. will run at 7 a.m. on CW17 and the Wendy Williams Show -- the 2 p.m. program on WJXT -- will air at 10 a.m., also on CW17. They will on our sister station the same day they would have aired on Channel 4. If you normally record these shows on DVR, make the change on your record schedule now.

This programming change will continue for the duration of the impeachment trial, which is expected to be about three weeks.