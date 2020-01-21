Alicia Keys ’The World Tour Coming’ is coming to Jacksonville

DUVAL COUNTY. Fla. – Global music icon and 15-time GRAMMY Award winner Alicia Keys is coming to Jacksonville!

Keys will bring her repertoire of worldwide hits to iconic venues across North America and Europe, including a stop at Daily’s Place on Tuesday, July 28.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at www.dailysplace.com beginning Monday, January 27 at 10 a.m.

Jaguars Season Ticket and Daily’s Rewards Members will have access to presale tickets between Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, January 26 at 10 p.m.

.In addition to new music, Keys will be bringing her classics - from “No One” to “If I Ain’t Got You” to “Girl on Fire” - to life in a special multi-media, artistic experience.