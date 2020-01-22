42ºF

Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77: BBC

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Terry Jones performs on the opening night of "Monty Python Live (Mostly)" on July 1, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Monty Python star Terry Jones died last night at the age of 77, reports said on Wednesday.

The star passed away with his wife by his side after battling against a rare form of dementia that robbed him of his speech, Daily Mail reports.

