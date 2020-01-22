Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77: BBC

Monty Python star Terry Jones died last night at the age of 77, reports said on Wednesday.

The star passed away with his wife by his side after battling against a rare form of dementia that robbed him of his speech, Daily Mail reports.

RIP the actual genius Terry Jones. Far too many brilliant moments to choose from. Here’s one random wafer-thin mint. https://t.co/qMrR9aOV9s — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) January 22, 2020

Farewell, Terry Jones. The great foot has come down to stamp on you. My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammelled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 22, 2020