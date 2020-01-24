‘Hamilton’ fans, the wait is over; single tickets on sale today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Single tickets for the Jacksonville performances of the wildly popular Broadway musical “Hamilton” go on sale Friday, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Times-Union Center, and dozens of fans were already lined up before dawn.

Tickets go on sale online at 10 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org.

Tickets for “Hamilton” will not be available for purchase by phone.

News4Jax is speaking with the crowd waiting for their chance to snag a coveted spot in the audience for the musical, which blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway.

Fans line up for their chance to purchase tickets to the Jacksonville performances of "Hamilton." (WJXT)

There is a maximum purchase limit of four tickets per household/account, and when tickets go on sale, prices will range from $59 to $179 with a select number of $349 premium seats available for all performances. Ticket prices do not include applicable facility fee and service charges.

There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets," said producer Jeffrey Seller. "For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Jacksonville engagement should be made through fscjartistseries.org.”

FSCJ Artist Series officials issued similar warnings last May when two third-party websites appeared to be selling tickets, even though they did not have tickets to sell yet.

Jacksonville performance Schedule:

Tuesday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 20 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 22 at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 27 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m.

