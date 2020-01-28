Rod Stewart is bringing summer tour to Jacksonville

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You might feel “Forever Young” if you attend an upcoming concert at Daily’s Place!

Rod Stewart is bringing his summer tour to Jacksonville, Live Nation and Bold Events announced on Tuesday.

The legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer/songwriter’s tour will make a stop at Daily’s Place on August 25.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m.

Jaguars Season Ticket and Daily’s Rewards Members will have access to presale tickets on Thursday, January 30 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

his hits include “Gasoline Alley,” “Every Picture Tells a Story,” “Mandolin Wind,” “You Wear It Well,” “The Killing of Georgie,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “You’re In My Heart (The Final Acclaim),” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?,” “Young Turks,” “Forever Young,” “Hot Legs,” “Infatuation” and the indelible, “Maggie May.”

Click here to buy tickets.