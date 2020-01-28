54ºF

Rod Stewart is bringing summer tour to Jacksonville

Tickets go on sale starting Friday

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, British singer Rod Stewart poses for the media after an interview with The Associated Press at a hotel in London. Stewart, known for decades as a consummate crooner, rocker, fashion plate and tongue-in-cheek sex symbol, is adding a new element to his image: serious model railroad builder. The one time front man of The Faces who has hits dating back to the 1960s has put the finishing touch on a 23-year project that has landed him on the cover of Railway Modeller magazine, a far cry from Rolling Stone, whose cover he has graced many times. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You might feel “Forever Young” if you attend an upcoming concert at Daily’s Place!

Rod Stewart is bringing his summer tour to Jacksonville, Live Nation and Bold Events announced on Tuesday.

The legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer/songwriter’s tour will make a stop at Daily’s Place on August 25.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m.

Jaguars Season Ticket and Daily’s Rewards Members will have access to presale tickets on Thursday, January 30 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

his hits include “Gasoline Alley,” “Every Picture Tells a Story,” “Mandolin Wind,” “You Wear It Well,” “The Killing of Georgie,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “You’re In My Heart (The Final Acclaim),” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?,” “Young Turks,” “Forever Young,” “Hot Legs,” “Infatuation” and the indelible, “Maggie May.”

Click here to buy tickets.

