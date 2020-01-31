5 Seconds Of Summer to bring ‘No Shame’ tour to Jacksonville
The pop band is coming to Daily’s Place in 2020
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pop band that has seen all of three of its albums hit No. 1 is coming to Jacksonville!
5 Seconds of Summer, best known for its hits “She Looks So Perfect,” “Amnesia” and “Youngblood,” will perform at Daily’s Place on Sep. 10 at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10:00 a.m.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @5SOS is bringing their No Shame 2020 Tour to Daily's Place on September 10th 🎤— Daily's Place (@dailysplace) January 31, 2020
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 7th at 10 AM. pic.twitter.com/MRhYH87xCE
