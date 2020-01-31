5 Seconds Of Summer to bring ‘No Shame’ tour to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pop band that has seen all of three of its albums hit No. 1 is coming to Jacksonville!

5 Seconds of Summer, best known for its hits “She Looks So Perfect,” “Amnesia” and “Youngblood,” will perform at Daily’s Place on Sep. 10 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10:00 a.m.

