Watch ‘Harriet’ for free in honor of Black History Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In celebration of Black History Month, people can watch free screenings of “Harriet” in select Regal theaters.

The unbelievable true story of Harriet Tubman, an American legend, is one of the most highly anticipated Black History Month movies of the year.

You can celebrate her life and legacy at one of two showings -- at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. -- next Tuesday at the River City Marketplace

The tickets are free but you do have to register. You can do that HERE.