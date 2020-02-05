79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

79ºF

Entertainment

Watch ‘Harriet’ for free in honor of Black History Month

Evanne Robinson, Producer

Tags: Entertainment, Education
"Harriet" originally premiered in theaters Nov. 1, 2019.
"Harriet" originally premiered in theaters Nov. 1, 2019. ((WKMG 2020))

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In celebration of Black History Month, people can watch free screenings of “Harriet” in select Regal theaters.

The unbelievable true story of Harriet Tubman, an American legend, is one of the most highly anticipated Black History Month movies of the year.

You can celebrate her life and legacy at one of two showings -- at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. -- next Tuesday at the River City Marketplace

The tickets are free but you do have to register. You can do that HERE.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.