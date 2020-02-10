Backstreet Boys to bring ‘DNA World Tour’ to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Backstreet’s back, alright!

The Backstreet Boys are bringing “DNA World Tour” to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on September 25!

Tickets On Sale To General Public Starting Friday, February 14 at LiveNation.com

“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans,” says AJ McLean. “We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”

North America you knew we’d be coming back again 🧬 We’re so excited to bring the #DNAWorldTour to even more of you guys!! Tickets are on sale this Friday & fan club pre-sale starts tomorrow! Check https://t.co/wR7Soy5NL3 for all the info 🖤 #BSBDNA2020 pic.twitter.com/DSP2ARQYjd — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) February 10, 2020

Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour – 2020 North American Dates:

July 10th Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

July 13th PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

July 16th BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ

July 18th XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT

July 19th Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA

July 21st Jiffy Lube Live Washington, DC

July 23rd DTE Energy Music Theatre Detroit, MI

July 24th S&T Bank Music Park Pittsburgh, PA

July 25th Darien Lake Amphitheater Darien Center, NY

July 27th Rupp Arena Lexington, KY

July 28th Blossom Music Center Cleveland, OH

July 31st Ruoff Music Center Indianapolis, IN

August 1st Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago, IL

August 2nd Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St Louis, MO

August 4th Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls, SD

August 7th Spokane Arena Spokane, WA

August 8th White River Amphitheatre Seattle, WA

August 9th Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC

August 11th Ford Idaho Center Arena Nampa, ID

August 12th USANA Amphitheatre Salt Lake City, UT

August 14th Concord Pavilion Concord, CA

August 15th Shoreline Amphitheatre San Francisco, CA

August 16th Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA

August 19th Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre Denver, CO*

August 21st INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS

August 22nd Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK

August 23rd Walmart AMP Rogers, AR

September 11th Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saratoga, NY

September 12th Xfinity Center Boston, MA

September 15th Centre Videotron Quebec City, QC

September 16th Bell Centre Montreal, QC

September 18th Budweiser Stage Toronto, ONT

September 21st Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh, NC

September 22nd PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC

September 23rd Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA

September 25th VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL

September 26th iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach. FL

September 27th MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL

September 30th The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Dallas, TX

October 2nd Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Houston, TX

October 4th Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM

October 6th Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ

October 7th North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre San Diego, CA

October 9th Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA