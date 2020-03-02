‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 seasons

The upcoming season of reality court TV ‘Judge Judy’ will be the last.

Judy Scheindlin made the announcement in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Monday.

She said the 25th season of ‘Judge Judy’ on CBS will be the final one.

According to www.judgejudy.com, in the 2018-19 season, her show averaged 10 million viewers a day.

That year she pocketed $47 million and was the highest-paid TV host, according to Forbes.

The website said: “Judith Sheindlin is the presiding judge on the Emmy Award-winning JUDGE JUDY-- the #1 court show in daytime television since its 1996 debut, and America’s top program in first-run syndication for the last 10 seasons.”

If you’re a big fan, don’t worry -- Scheindlin said she isn’t retiring.

She teased, but didn’t give many details, about a new show in the works called ‘Judy Justice.’