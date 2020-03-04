Reality series ’Big Brother’ announces casting call in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Want your chance at a Big Brother key to the house?

Reality series “Big Brother” is hosting a casting event in Jacksonville.

You will have a chance to audition on Monday, March 16, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Alhambra Theatre & Dining.

If you make it on the show, you will have to live in a house with cameras and strangers... but you could win up to $500,000!

If you can’t make it to one of the many locations then be sure to check out the online Big Brother 22 application for your chance. You’ve got until April 3rd, 2020.

Here is an example of some of the challenges on the show: