’UniverSoul Circus’ brings incredible talents to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – UniverSoul Circus is rolling into Jacksonville!

The circus, with multicultural performances and a message of unity, will be in Jacksonville Wednesday, March 4 through Sunday, March 15.

23 shows will be performed under the big top at the Tailgaters Lot by TIAA Field.

The circus is celebrating 27 years and the performances are guaranteed to be epic. Circus goers will be treated to some of the most breath-taking and sought after acts from around the world.

“We get to share our culture with everyone and each member of the audience leaves with a message: that everyone belongs. The UniverSoul Circus is for the people...it’s their show,” Cedric Walker, Founder and CEO, said.

Tickets start at just $19. Click here to buy tickets for the show. Click here for more information.