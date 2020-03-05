CONFIRMED: ’Hocus Pocus 2′ is in the works

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus!

Adam Shankman said he will be directing “Hocus Pocus 2” for Disney Plus on Thursday.

The post also announced that he signed on to direct “Disenchanted,” the sequel to Disney’s “Enchanted.”

The post said: “Looks like Il be working on a looooooottttt of magic for awhile... I feel incredibly honored and humbled to be guiding forward these two Disney crown jewel legacies. My only hope is to honor those who came before me and build something new and exciting, as I desperately try to not let down the fans and enchant the new initiates! Fingers crossed”

Shankman is best known for directing the 2007 version of “Hairspray,” “Step Up,” and “A Walk to Remember,” CNN said.