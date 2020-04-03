Non-essential? Jacksonville Symphony performances continue perform

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The current health crisis hasn’t stopped great music and great musicians even though performing arts venues are shuttered as non-essential services. We all need to tune out the ongoing crisis at times and become immersed in something good for the soul.

Like most venues, Jacoby Symphony Hall had to close for the health of the audience, musicians, staff and volunteers. But the day before the symphony would fall victim to the city and state’s stay-at-home order, the Jacksonville Symphony recorded enough performances by smaller ensembles -- safely spread out across the concert stage in an empty hall in to ensure social distancing -- to allow their Friday night online concerts to continue for the next month.

This Friday, a Symphony String Quartet performance will be broadcast at 8 p.m. on its Facebook page and YouTube Channel. A new concert will debut each Friday night of April.

Previous Friday night online concerts are archived on JaxSymphony.org. Friday night’s cello quartet concert will also be archived after the performance is complete.