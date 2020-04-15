Here are the rescheduled dates for ‘Hamilton’ in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Broadway hit “Hamilton” has been rescheduled to return to Jacksonville next year, according to a statement Wednesday from the FSCJ Artist Series.

The shows, postponed out of caution “due to the growing concern over COVID-19,” will now play at the Times-Union Center Aug. 31 through Sept. 12, 2021.

The national tour originally had been set to begin a series of 16 shows at the Times-Union Center for Performing Arts on March 17.

Ticket holders have these following options to choose from:

Keep the seats you already have for your rescheduled performance. New tickets will be issued closer to your rescheduled performance. The Artist Series said if it doesn’t hear from a ticket holder by May 18, it will assume they want to hold on to their seats and attend the show on the rescheduled date.

Receive a credit/gift certificate and apply it to next season’s 20/21 Broadway subscription package.*

Receive a credit/gift certificate and apply it to any FSCJ Artist Series event.* (Visit www.fscjartistseries.org as new events are added including theater, concerts, dance, opera, comedy and family will be added for the 20/21 season)

Donate your tickets to be used for Artist Series Educational programs and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value.

Receive a refund.

Ticket holders must respond with their preference using the form sent to them by the Artist Series by May 18, 2020. If they don’t receive your response by this deadline, they will assume you want to hold on to your seats and attend the show on the rescheduled date.

Credits/gift certificates DO NOT EXPIRE, can be redeemed by phone or online, and are recorded on your account if the redemption code is misplaced. You will receive an email order confirmation that has the gift certificate redemption code in it after it has been processed.