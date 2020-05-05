Disney, Universal executives don’t know when Florida’s theme parks will reopen

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s beaches are open and hotels and other lodging are taking guests again, but one of the biggest questions in facing Florida’s tourism industry is still out there: When will theme parks reopen?

Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando have been closed since the middle of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives from Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando were asked that question Monday at a meeting of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force, WKMG-TV reported.

Their answers didn’t shed much light on the subject.

“We do not have any opening date yet," Walt Disney World Resort and Transportation Operations Senior Vice President Thomas Mazloum said. “Some of you may know at this point we are taking bookings that were in June, that doesn’t mean we are opening, in June. At this time I just want to make it clear we do not have any plans to share about Walt Disney World or for that matter any of our parks at this point.”

Mazloum said regulatory guidance is an important element of this and in each area and country Disney has a park in.

“At this point, I just want to be clear that we don’t have any plans to share about Walt Disney World yet,” he said.

Rich Costales, executive vice president of Universal Orlando Resort Operations, also avoided committing to any timetable.

“We haven’t made a decision as to when exactly we would reopen our theme parks, and we really can’t do that until hear what government and health officials recommend and how this phasing will roll out. We likewise are kind of in limbo right now,” he said.

Costales said it would not be appropriate to give an estimate on when universal would reopen.