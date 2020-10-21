The Sanderson Sisters are finally back for a ‘Hocus Pocus’ reunion

It looks like the Black Flame candle will be lit once again.

That’s because the Sanderson Sisters, also known as Winifred, Mary and Sarah, from the classic Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus,” are back from the dead and ready to suck the lives from all of the children in Salem.

OK, they’re really not back from the dead, but Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker reunited and put on their costumes and wigs so they could portray the Sanderson Sisters, much to the delight of “Hocus Pocus” fans everywhere.

Fans have wanted a second “Hocus Pocus” for years now, and there is reportedly a sequel in the works for Disney+. It seems this reunion wasn’t for the rumored sequel, but fans will take what they can get.

The actresses reunited for “Hulaween,” which is a fundraiser Midler runs benefiting The New York Restoration Project, that works to restore parks and gardens throughout New York City’s five boroughs.

Midler’s Hulaween is normally a huge party, but this year’s event will be virtual due to COVID-19.

Midler and Parker both shared photos of the trio in their “Hocus Pocus” costumes on Instagram, and fans everywhere collectively started to freak out at the thought of a reunion.

Parker captioned her post with “We laughed, made mischief and even sang a little song that might be familiar.”

Does this mean the sisters are going to sing “I Put A Spell On You?” We can only hope!

If you want to see this epic reunion, Parker wrote on Instagram that tickets to Hulaween are $10 and you can get more information at www.nyrpshop.org.