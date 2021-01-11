This is what we hope happens in the new ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

The fabulous foursome during the first "Sex and the City" movie. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

They’re baaaaack.

Your favorite cosmo-sipping gals (well, minus Samantha) of the iconic HBO series “Sex and the City” are back for a 10-part series called “And Just Like That” and fans of the original show and movies cannot contain their excitement.

The only bummer is that Kim Cattrall, who played the always outspoken Samantha Jones, won’t be joining in the action this time around.

Nevertheless, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have all signed on to reprise their roles of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte for the new HBO Max series. According to Variety, they will begin shooting in the spring. The three actresses posted a teaser trailer on their social media accounts Sunday evening.

The last time we got an update on Carrie and the girls was in 2010, when they filmed the second “Sex and the City” movie, which some fans would like to erase from their minds entirely as it wasn’t the best, especially compared to the first film.

Regardless, the fact that they are filming a 10-episode series and not a movie is enough to get excited.

And to quote Ms. Carrie Bradshaw herself, “We couldn’t help but wonder -- what exactly have the ladies been up to in the past 10 years, and what will they do about a missing Samantha?”

So here are some predictions, hopeful wishes and estimated guesses at what Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte are up to in 2021.

Carrie Bradshaw

As our main protagonist, we have to assume that most of the series will focus around her, as the show and movies always have.

The last time we got an update from Carrie, she had miraculously run into her ex, Aidan, on the other side of the world in “Sex and the City 2,” kissed him, and admitted it to her husband, Mr. Big.

Big was cool with it, and the movie reaffirmed that he was always the one for her.

The big question (no pun intended) is if Carrie and Big are still together, 10 years later. We’re going to go with yes, they are, because what else could possible happen to these two that could break them up?

They’ve been through the ringer so many times, it would just be silly to have their relationship end.

What would be interesting, though, would be to see how Carrie’s career is going, especially in the age of “woke-ness” and cancel culture. If you’re a fan of the show, you probably know that some of the stories haven’t aged so well, such as Carrie shaming a guy she dated for being bisexual, or judging her friends (mostly Samantha) for her sex life.

Will an old column from back in the day resurface and get Carrie canceled? Now that would be interesting to watch. It’d be a great way for the show to acknowledge its past mistakes, all the while poking fun at cancel culture.

Samantha Jones

This is the question that every “Sex and the City” viewer has on their minds: What are they going to do about Samantha?

There is a slight chance that HBO will just recast Cattrall with a different actress, and we don’t know who that will be until the new show premieres, but something about that doesn’t sit right. No one can play Samantha Jones the way Cattrall can.

Another theory is that they will just kill off Samantha. It’s a clean way to get rid of her character forever, and since Cattrall has made it abundantly clear that she never wants to revisit her character again, it assures that more “Sex and the City” movies and spinoffs can get made with the core cast again.

So, how would they kill Samantha off? Some have speculated that her breast cancer could have come back (which would be terribly sad), or maybe even she died of COVID-19 when the pandemic was out of control in New York City.

Those both sound pretty grim for the light-hearted comedy series, so maybe they’ll just come up with an excuse as to why she’s not best friends with the women anymore. Perhaps she and her lover Smith got back together so she’s living back in L.A., or she and Carrie had a huge falling out, so the friends don’t speak to her anymore. Whatever the show’s creators come up with for Samantha, it will be interesting to find out.

Miranda Hobbes

Given that Cynthia Nixon, who plays the career-focus Miranda, had a stint as a politician and ran for governor of New York, it would be the least surprising to find out that Miranda is fully engaged with political activism.

Miranda has always been the feminist of the group (although there could be arguments made that they are all feminists in their own way), but we could totally see Miranda following in the footsteps of Nixon by running for office.

Granted, Miranda probably wouldn’t be running for the governor of New York, but perhaps a New York City council member, or maybe even mayor?

It would be great to see how she balances having a teenage son (yes, Miranda’s son Brady is a full blown teenager at this point) and to see how she and her husband Steve are doing. Out of all of the “Sex and the City” couples, she and Steve had one of the best, and most realistic, relationships.

Charlotte York

Oh, Charlotte -- the one character on “Sex and the City” who believed in soulmates, finding her Prince Charming and living happily ever after.

Charlotte got everything she ever wanted, and nothing bad really ever happened to her on the show. Just look at what went down in the first movie: Carrie gets left at the altar, Samantha goes through a breakup and Miranda gets cheated on. The worst thing that happened to Charlotte in the movie is, she poops her pants in Mexico.

We’re not saying that something catastrophic and tragic needs to take place, but it would be interesting to see something rock Charlotte’s picture-perfect life just a bit.

While Charlotte has always been a relatable and fun character, I’d be fascinating to see her have a reckoning with some of her past actions. Remember in the first movie, when she wouldn’t eat or drink any of the food in Mexico because she thought it was all bad? The movie thought it was a funny moment, but looking back, it was pretty ignorant and racist of Charlotte to assume that Mexico doesn’t have clean water and food.

Perhaps Miranda can get her a wake-up call about her extremely privileged life?

What do you think will happen to our favorite group of New York women? Are you excited for the new series? Do we even need an update to their lives? Let us know in the comments below.