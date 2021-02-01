It’s Michael Jackson vs. Prince: Round 3 voting now open in our Super Bowl halftime bracket

Michael Jackson performs during halftime of a 52-17 Dallas Cowboys win over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII on January 31, 1993 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Round 3 of our Super Bowl halftime performance bracket is here, and you’ve got some tough choices to make.

We’ve seen some absolute legends not make it this far (we still can’t believe Bruce Springsteen didn’t make it past Round 1), and the choices are going to get even tougher as we go on.

In this round, we’ll see match-ups between Katy Perry and Aerosmith, Bruno Mars against Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, Lady Gaga against Madonna, and quite possibly the toughest decision yet, Prince vs. Michael Jackson.

With only two more rounds to go, the decisions are only going to get harder and harder.

Who do you think should make it to the semi-finals? Vote below and let us know!