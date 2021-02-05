Prince vs. Bruno Mars: Vote for the best-ever Super Bowl halftime show

We finally made it to the final round of our version of February Madness -- the Super Bowl halftime bracket.

With many rounds and thousands of votes, we are finally down to our final two contestants.

It’s not too much of a surprise, but Prince is one of the finalists.

It’s hard to forget Prince’s 2007 performance at Super Bowl XLI in Miami.

Prince performed a medley of his greatest hits, including “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Baby I’m A Star” and “1999,” as well as a few covers, like “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner and “Best of You” by Foo Fighters.

But what really became iconic was his finale song, his performance of “Purple Rain.” Pouring rain was falling on Prince during the entire performance, but it almost became like a special effect by the time he got to “Purple Rain.”

Bruno Mars, on the other hand, had some tough battles in order to get it to the final round. He ousted The Who, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. That is some tough stuff, especially beating the last two mentioned! They are queens!

So who are you going to vote for? We kind of have a feeling who might walk away with the championship, but bigger surprises have happened. You can vote below.