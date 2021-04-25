Who should win at this year’s Oscars?

Can you believe the Oscars are actually happening?

It feels like these movies haven’t even been out, but there is already an awards show to celebrate them. Granted, a majority of these films were available to stream on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon, but given the ongoing pandemic, we have to wonder: Did anyone even pay attention to them coming out?

Regardless, the show must go on, and some of our favorite actors will take home an Oscar Sunday evening. So here is who we think will win on Oscar Sunday, and who should win.

Best Picture

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

