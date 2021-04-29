What you need to know before starting the new season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Elisabeth Moss, winner of the awards for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for 'The Handmaid's Tale" attends Hulu's 2017 Emmy After Party at Otium on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Hulu)

Under his eye, y’all!

Warning: Only read the rest of this article if you’re all caught up -- meaning you’ve seen seasons one through three. We don’t have any season four spoilers here, but wanted to warn anyone who was just starting out.

After what feels like eternity (well, 20 months, to be exact) the fourth season of the critically acclaimed dystopian TV show “The Handmaid’s Tale” is back. And looking at the new season’s trailer, it seems that it’s going to be just as stressful.

Filming the new season had to be put on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Elisabeth Moss and the rest of the cast were able to get back to work and finish filming, luckily for fans of the show.

So, if it’s been a while since you saw last took a trip to Gilead, here’s a refresher of where we left off with all of our characters.

The first three episodes of the new season are out on Hulu now, so read this article and then get ready to binge watch some great TV.

