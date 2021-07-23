Christmas in July With Local Business Mygani LLC | River City Live

One year ago today, there was an open and honest conversation had about how we as a community can be part of the solution for social justice.

A collaboration between River City Live host, Eden Kendall and Felicia Wright, founder of Mompreneur Marketplace [ a signature platform of Mygani LLC] was formed. The collaboration is designed to be intentional in sharing positive stories of black mom and women owned businesses.

Today, we are still collaborating and still supporting. Felicia Wright, owner of Mygani LLC and Robin Gibbs owner of RSG Homeandbody have joined forces to create a limited edition candle in mug, just in time for the holidays. ** Currently these candles are sold out, but they plan on adding more soon. **

We encouraging you to support these mompreneurs and shop early for the Christmas holidays.

For more information on Mygani LLC visit the website at https://www.mygani.com/shop

Use code: RCL for 10% off any order. Promo ends July 25, 2021 at midnight. Mygani LLC