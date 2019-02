LOS ANGELES - Actor Luke Perry, who is known for his role in the 1990s TV series Beverly Hills, 90210 and CW series Riverdale, suffered a "massive" stroke on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports that paramedics arrived at Perry's home Wednesday morning in Sherman Oaks, California and transported him to a local hospital.

His condition is unknown.

We are working to learn more information.

