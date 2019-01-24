A 'Baby Shark' TV show is coming to Netflix

Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo!

Parents... get ready, because a series involving cute (and annoying) cartoons is coming to Netflix, according to Bloomberg.

In an interview, Seoul-based SmartStudy Co.’s Pinkfong told Bloomberg that the company is “planning to release short videos via Netflix Inc., a cartoon series and a musical in North America this year.”

The company hinted that the new show will be available on Netflix sometime in March 2019, Fatherly reports.

"Baby Shark" grew to fame after the video went viral in 2016.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.