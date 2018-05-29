ABC cancels 'Roseanne' reboot after star's racist remarks

The "Roseanne" reboot may have been shorter lived than showrunners intended.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey announced Tuesday the network was canceling the series in response to racist remarks posted on Twitter by star Roseanne Barr.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," Dungey said in a statement released to the media.

The cancellation, which comes just two months into the new season, is the latest chapter in the fallout over Barr's comments. Earlier, comedian Wanda Sykes said she would not return as a producer.

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

"Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj," Barr wrote of Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to President Barack Obama, in a since-deleted tweet.

The remark set off a wave of backlash on social media as users called for the network's response. For her part, Barr later apologized to Jarrett and then said she planned to leave Twitter.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

"I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks," she tweeted. "I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste."

