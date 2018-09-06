Entertainment

Actor from 'That's So Raven' arrested for Las Vegas burglary

Orlando Brown is in trouble with the law

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

LAS VEGAS - Oh, snap! 

Orlando Brown, the former "That's So Raven" star, found himself back in jail on Sunday for Burglary, according to news outlets. 

More Headlines

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted a mugshot of Brown smiling. 

He is in jail on $13,000 bail, Page Six reports. It includes bail from previous arrest charges for drug possession, resisting a public officer and domestic battery, the report says. 

TMZ reportedly has video from the burglary where Brown was caught on surveillance footage changing locks inside a restaurant. 

This is not the first time Brown has landed himself behind bars. He has a history of drug possession. 

 

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.