Actor from 'That's So Raven' arrested for Las Vegas burglary

LAS VEGAS - Oh, snap!

Orlando Brown, the former "That's So Raven" star, found himself back in jail on Sunday for Burglary, according to news outlets.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted a mugshot of Brown smiling.

He is in jail on $13,000 bail, Page Six reports. It includes bail from previous arrest charges for drug possession, resisting a public officer and domestic battery, the report says.

TMZ reportedly has video from the burglary where Brown was caught on surveillance footage changing locks inside a restaurant.

This is not the first time Brown has landed himself behind bars. He has a history of drug possession.

