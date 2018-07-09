Americans are streaming more music than ever before

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Music streaming is reaching new milestones.

Nielsen Music found that the amount of music Americans either bought or streamed during the first half of 2018 increased by 18% over the same period a year earlier.

Services like Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and other apps allow millions of users to access music virtually anywhere, at any time.

On-demand audio streaming saw a 45% rise and has already surpassed 268 billion streams in the first six months of the year.

Drake and Post Malone had the highest volume of on-demand audio streams out of any artists in the U.S., with 3.3 billion and 3.1 billion, respectively, but higher album sales put Post Malone on top of all artists in total album equivalent consumption.

Drake's "God's Plan" was the top streamed on-demand song so far this year, with more than 1.1 billion streams. It is followed by Post Malone's "Psycho" and BlocBoy JB's "Look Alive."

The three genres that have helped drive the year's gains are Latin, R&B Hip-Hop and Pop.

Vinyl sales also continued to climb. They were up 19.2% over last year. Other album sales formats continued to decline, with CD sales down nearly 20% and sales of digital albums declining by 21.7%.

On average, Americans now spend more than 32 hours a week listening to music.

