Arby's testing new 'beer can' chicken sandwiches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Arby's is adding another meat to its repertoire.

The Atlanta-based chain is testing beer-marinated chicken sandwiches in some markets.

The "Original Beer Can Chicken Sandwich" features beer-marinated smoked chicken, cheddar cheese, fried onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli. The "Tall Boy" version of the sandwich includes all of those same toppings, plus smoked ham and fried chicken.

If you are wondering which brew is used to marinate the meat -- Arby’s is using “The Champagne of Beers,” Miller High Life.

Unfortunately, a can of the beer is not a drink option with a combo meal.

The sandwiches are being tested until Dec. 23.

