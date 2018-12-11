Ariana Grande adds new Florida date on Sweetener World Tour

Due to overwhelming demand from fans, Ariana Grande has added a new Florida stop on her Sweetener World Tour.

Grande will be performing in June at the American Airlines Arena, the singer announced on Monday.

That means there are now four opportunities for Floridians to see the "Thank U, Next" singer perform in 2019.

Here are the the Florida tour dates:

May 28 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

May 29 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

May 31 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

June 1 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

Tickets for the June 1st stop go on sale December 14 at 10 a.m.

Click here for a full list of dates and ticket information.

