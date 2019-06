Ariana Grande bringing ‘Sweetener World Tour' to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ariana Grande is coming to Jacksonville!

The popular singer, songwriter, and actress made the announced via social media on Thursday.

Grande is bringing her "Sweetener World Tour" to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on December 1st.

Ticket go on sale starting June 26, according to Ariana Grande.

Grande’s album “Sweetener” won the Grammy last year for Best Pop Vocal Album, and her song “God is a Woman” was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance. She also was nominated for Grammys in 2014 and 2016.

We are working on learning more details.

