'Baby Shark' to become TV series on Nickelodeon

Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo!

Parents... get ready, because a TV series involving cute (and annoying) cartoons is coming to Nickelodeon, according to Nickelodeon.

Nickelodeon said it is partnering with Pinkfong to create the series based on the Youtube video.

"Baby Shark has captured the imagination of millions of fans around the world, so it’s no surprise it’s one of the top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube ever," said Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President of Nickelodeon Animation. "At the heart of any popular piece of content is a terrific character, and we have a great opportunity to further explore the world of Baby Shark and follow this family through some great animated adventures on Nickelodeon."

"Baby Shark" grew to fame after the video went viral in 2016.

No other details have been released at this time.

