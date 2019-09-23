Back by popular demand: Minshew returns to The Mark Brunell Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When Gardner Minshew made his debut on The Mark Brunell Show last week, his goal was to get better after Week 2's heartbreaking loss to the Texans. It didn't take him long to shake the defeat.

The Jaguars rookie quarterback didn't let a shortened week or sloppy weather keep him from putting on a show in prime time Thursday for the home crowd at TIAA Bank Field. All he did was complete 20 of 30 passes for 204 yards and 2 touchdowns – and what could have easily been a third score – while leading Jacksonville to a 20-7 win over the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans.

"It was awesome to experience it with these guys," Minshew said after the game. "We've been battling our tails off getting closer and closer and to finally do it on our home field, it was a lot of fun."

At this point, it goes without saying that everyone's been trying to get a piece of Minshew Mania, from craft brewers to a web cam company. So, we couldn't be more thrilled that he had such a good time on the Brunell Show, he's returning a second special appearance Monday evening. No, you didn't misread that – Minshew and his snazzy mustache are back by popular demand.

Last week, Minshew and Brunell – who happens to know a thing or two about the Jaguars and NFL – went one-on-one in an exclusive interview that touched on the signal caller's young professional career, his mentors in the league and his famous facial hair. What will they talk about next? Find out by tuning in to CW17 Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

