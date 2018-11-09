Backstreet Boys are bringing 'biggest arena tour in 18 years' to Florida, Georgia

Backstreet's back, alright!

The Backstreet Boys announced on Friday that they will be kicking off their DNA World Tour beginning next year on May 11, marking their biggest arena tour in 18 years.

The massive 70-date tour will make one stop in Georgia and two stops in Florida in 2019:

Aug. 21 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

@ State Farm Arena Aug. 23 -- Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

@ BB&T Center Aug. 24 -- Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

“The journey is ongoing with us and there is so much left to do,” Littrell said in a statement for the tour. “We’re living the next chapter that hasn’t been told yet, and that's exciting.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Nov. 14. For more from BSB, click here.

Earlier this year, the band released their first single in five years, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," with a music video that proved that they still got the moves.