Part two of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's "On the Run" tour kicks off tonight in Europe, and the power couple is giving away free tickets.

All you have to do is perform charitable acts. Their BeyGOOD initiative is teaming up with Global Citizen and the Prince's Trust. Fans can sign up to volunteer or donate to the charity to get the tickets.

As of now, this offer is only available for the European leg of the tour. The U.S. dates start next month