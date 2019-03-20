Bird Box author confirms sequel called 'Malorie'

Netflix's psychological horror film "Bird Box" has been viewed by over 45 million accounts, according to the streaming service

Don't look now... Bird Box is getting a sequel!

Author Josh Malerman confirmed on Monday that he will publish his next post-apocalyptic “Bird Box novel,” Entertainment Weekly reports.

The follow-up novel will be called "Malorie," Daily Mail reports.

Bird Box, the movie, was an instant hit when it was released on Netflix in November

"Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched 'Bird Box' — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!" the company wrote in a tweet.

"Malorie" is set for release on October 1 this year.

