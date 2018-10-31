Blake Shelton 'Friends & Heroes' concert comes to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Country music star Blake Shelton is bringing his concert tour to Jacksonville on March 7. The 2012 CMA Entertainer of the Year and Grammy nominee will bring his team members from "The Voice", and veteran country artists along for his show at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena.

Very special guest Lauren Alaina joins Shelton for the run, along with special appearances by country icons the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, and Trace Adkins.

Shelton's "Friends and Heroes 2019" concert tour will kick off Feb.14 in Oklahoma City and span 18 dates across the country, including March 7 in Jacksonville.

“I’m really excited about my tour because it’s taking where I came from and the music I listened to growing up and actually introducing it to a whole new audience,” Shelton said. “I feel like a lot of people might know the Bellamy Brothers’ and John Anderson’s music, but maybe they’re not familiar with who they are as artists. I think that this is going to be a great opportunity for the country music fan base to be re-introduced to these guys and, selfishly, I’m just excited to share the stage with them! It’ll be great to have Trace back out on the road with us, and I can’t wait for one of my newer friends and heroes, Lauren Alaina, to blow these crowds away.”

Tickets and VIP experiences for “Friends & Heroes 2019” will go on sale Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com and at the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships Box Office at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena.

Blake Shelton Fan Club members and American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Friday, November 2 at 10:00 a.m. local through Thursday, November 8 at 10 p.m.

VIP experiences will be available with premium perks ranging from a great seat on the floor to exclusive merchandise. CLICK HERE for all the details of the Blake Shelton VIP Experience.

ABOUT BLAKE SHELTON

Country Music Association’s 2012 “Entertainer of the Year,” five-time Male Vocalist of the Year winner and GRAMMY nominee Blake Shelton continues to add to his superstar status. His most recent album Texoma Shore became his sixth record to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and marked his 11th all-genre Top 10. Texoma Shore features tracks including “I Lived It” and “I’ll Name The Dogs,” a romantic tune that boasts more than 115 million streams and marked his 25th No. 1 song. His current hit, “Turnin’ Me On,” is the project’s third single and was most-added upon impact at country radio. In the week following album launch, Shelton became the first artist in Country Aircheck / Mediabase history to have six songs chart simultaneously. Texoma Shore follows 2016’s Gold-certified If I’m Honest, the best-selling country album release of the year, which spawned three chart-topping songs and earned him a No. 1 on both the Billboard Top Country Albums and the all-genre Top Album Sales charts.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry, Shelton has earned a host of honors throughout his career including 20 ACM nominations and both the male and overall Video of the Year trophies at the 2018 CMT Awards. As a coach for the Emmy Award-winning television show, "The Voice", Shelton is a six-time champion, most recently with his contestant Chloe Kohanski. Offstage, Shelton has teamed up with Ryman Hospitality to open a string of Ole Red entertainment restaurant venues, a nod to his 2001 hit of the same name. The first location in his hometown of Tishomingo, OK opened in September 2017, while the space on Nashville’s lower Broadway hosted a week-long grand opening in June of 2018. Locations in Gatlinburg, TN, and Orlando, FL, are due to follow.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.